ISKCON Calls For Special Prayers And Kirtan Claims Arrest Of 2 More Monks, Chinmoy Krishna Das' Secretary In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) ISKCON has called a 'prayer for peace' urging devotees to join their nearest ISCKON temple globally, on December 1.“Please join your local #ISKCON temple or center for special prayers and kirtan this Sunday, December 1, requesting Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh”, read a post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).



Meanwhile, ISKCON Kolkata alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way to home after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman said, "On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

He further claimed that rioters also vandalised ISKCON centre in Bangladesh.

"Rioters have also vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh. Such incidents are not coming to a stop and we are feeling helpless," he said.

Raman further urged ISKCON followers and devotees to pray for the minorities in Bangladesh.

"I urge all followers and devotees across the world to visit their nearest ISKCON temples and pray for the minorities of Bangladesh. God is our last resort,"