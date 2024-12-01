World Halal Conference finishes with many attendees

(MENAFN) The World Halal and Halal Expo, which gathered the shareholders of the world halal economy, finished in Istanbul on Saturday.



With Anadolu as the international communication partner and arranged by the Turkish Presidential Office, the conference was joined by tens of thousands of attendees from 110 nations and more than 55 participants from 20 nations to address the future of the halal market and its new capabilities in business.



The 10th World Halal Conference gathered the global in Istanbul with affairs including Halal Expo, Private Label, Natural, Organic Vegan Area (NOV), ETHEXPO Eurasia Tourism and Health Fair, Africa Special Area, Modest Fashion Special Area, International Ministerial Session, Country Business Forums as well as B2B special areas.



At the 10th World Halal Conference, where attendees from halal food, cosmetics, tourism, health, home-kitchen, finance as well as other fields participated, high-level executives, specialists from across the world, academics, businesspeople and sector ambassadors declared significant roadmaps on the development of the halal market, growth and implementation of halal standards.



The 11th World Halal Conference, which will be conducted on November 26-29, the upcoming year, is projected to welcome hundreds of firms, thousands of attendees and remarkable names of the halal ecosystem.

