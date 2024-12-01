Al-Ahli Hospital Honours Sir Magdi Yacoub With Arab Pioneers In Medicine Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a historic celebration of Arab medical excellence on November 28, 2024, Al-Ahli Hospital hosted the first edition of the Al-Ahli Hospital Award for Arab Pioneers in Medicine.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the world-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian, Sir Magdi Yacoub, as the first recipient of this prestigious award.

Sir Magdi is known for his groundbreaking work in heart surgery and his continued commitment to humanitarian efforts.

His achievements exemplify the values celebrated by this award. The award was presented to Sir Magdi Yacoub by Chairman of the Board of the Medicare Group and Al-Ahli Hospital H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani Al Thani, alongside members of the award committee.

This prestigious event coincided with the hospital's 20th anniversary, making it a unique occasion in the region. The gathering brought together distinguished leaders from the healthcare sector, including Board members, public figures, ambassadors, university representatives, CEOs of major companies, and Shura Council members, all in recognition of this landmark achievement.

The award, which will be granted every two years, honours Arab doctors or those of Arab descent who have made exceptional humanitarian and professional contributions to the field of medicine. The award is named after one of the greatest figures in the history of Islamic Arab medicine, Ibn al-Nafis, in recognition of his timeless contributions.

In his speech at the event, CEO of Medicare Group and Al-Ahli Hospital Khalid Al Emadi, said:“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to recognizing and inspiring excellence in the Arab medical community. It marks an important milestone in our 20-year journey of delivering exceptional healthcare services.”

He added:“At Al-Ahli Hospital, we believe in the importance of celebrating outstanding medical achievements and supporting the future of medicine through the provision of the highest quality healthcare services.”

The event opened with a welcoming speech by Head of Business Development and Marketing at Al-Ahli Hospital Mohamad Charaneck, who welcomed the distinguished guests and praised the remarkable contributions of Arab doctors. He said:“This award is a tribute to the profound contributions of Arab doctors, past and present, who have shaped the future of medicine and changed countless lives.”

This was followed by a speech from Chairman of the Award Committee Dr. Fadel Al Malik, who explained the significance of the initiative and emphasized the crucial role of Arab doctors in shaping the future of medicine. He stated:“This award reflects deep appreciation for the noble role of Arab doctors in improving lives and shaping the future of medicine.”

Additionally, Head of the Heart Center at Al-Ahli Hospital Dr. Abdul Razak Al-Gehani, delivered an inspiring historical presentation on the life and achievements of the great Arab physician Ibn al-Nafis, adding a cultural and educational dimension to the event.

Sir Magdi Yacoub, a globally renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian, is celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of heart surgery and his profound impact on medical science. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has transformed the lives of countless patients through pioneering surgical techniques, saving thousands of lives around the world.

Known for his dedication not only to his medical practice but also to humanitarian efforts, Sir Magdi Yacoub founded the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, which provides heart surgeries and treatment to underserved populations, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. His tireless work has earned him international recognition and admiration from both the medical community and the public.

His legacy as a leading figure in the field of medicine is a testament to his commitment to both scientific excellence and compassion for those in need. Sir Magdi's work continues to inspire generations of medical professionals and is a source of pride for the Arab medical community and beyond.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of Al-Ahli Hospital's commitment to honoring Arab medical pioneers and its continued role in supporting medical innovation. The hospital emphasized that this first edition of the award represents the beginning of a continuous tradition aimed at highlighting the exceptional medical contributions of Arab doctors and stimulating the development of the medical future in the region.

This inaugural event marks a significant step towards strengthening Al-Ahli Hospital's position as a key supporter of medical innovation in Qatar and the region, forming part of the hospital's long-term vision to continuously advance healthcare delivery.