Realme Unveils India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship, Realme GT 7 Pro

New Delhi, November 26, 2024: realme, the most popular brand among Indian youth, today unveiled the much anticipated realme GT 7 Pro with India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship chipset.



Each generation of GT is designed with the motto“Born to Exceed”, striving to deliver unrivaled performance and push the boundaries of what's possible. The realme GT 7 Pro is a groundbreaking device that boasts several firsts. It is the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship chipset, setting new standards for performance and stands out with an impressive Antutu score of 3 million*. For photography enthusiasts, the realme GT 7 Pro comes with Sony IMX882 periscope camera and introduces the industry's first AI Underwater Photography mode, enabling users to capture stunning images beneath the surface.



Furthermore, it features the industry leading RealWorld Eco2 Display, co-developed with Samsung Display, which offers an unparalleled visual experience. With its industry-leading performance and groundbreaking features, including Dolby Vision for a breathtaking visual experience, the realme GT 7 Pro pushes the boundaries of what a flagship smartphone can achieve. The Dolby Vision feature enables users to capture and watch stunning videos with dazzling array of colors, sharper contrast, and richer details.



Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said,“We are thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our renowned GT series - the realme GT 7 Pro. The realme GT series has always been about pushing boundaries and setting new standards, and the GT 7 Pro truly explores the unexplored. This innovative smartphone is India's first 8 Elite Flagship, powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that brings the best performance in the segment. We're excited to bring this exceptional technology to our customers, reaffirming our commitment to exceed expectations and redefine boundaries in the premium smartphone industry.”



Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Arora, Business Head, Mobile, Compute and XR, Qualcomm India said,“We are thrilled to collaborate with realme on the launch of their smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unparalleled performance and user experiences. The Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform is designed to set new standards in speed, efficiency, and connectivity, empowering realme to offer their customers a truly flagship experience.”



Commenting on this, Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India,“We continue to offer one of the widest selection to our pan-India customers, along with enabling the convenience of various affordability options, making them seamlessly upgrade to the latest and most innovative smartphones across top brands. Today's launch is a testament to this commitment, and we are proud to engage with realme to introduce the GT 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm's advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This launch reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers seeking robust performance and stylish design at an attractive price, in partnership with brands, sellers.”



The realme GT 7 Pro is India's first 8 Elite Flagship, powered by the revolutionary Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform with a benchmark score of 3 million on Antutu. The GT 7 Pro also introduces NEXT AI, an advanced artificial intelligence system that transforms simple sketches into detailed images using the innovative“AI Sketch to Image” feature. Moreover, the realme GT 7 Pro enhances your photography experience with its AI Motion Deblur technology, which uses intelligent algorithms to reduce blur in moving or still shots, ensuring every photo you capture is sharp and clear. The smartphone sports an AI Ultra-Clear Snap Camera with Flash Snap Mode and AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, including the Industry's First Underwater Photography mode. The display is a RealWorld Eco2 Display, co-developed with Samsung Display, offering 120% DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. It comes with the segment's best 5800mAh Battery and 120W SUPERVOOC charging combination, providing long-lasting battery life. The realme UI 6.0 offers a fluid design and effortless AI experience. The realme GT 7 Pro is available in two stunning colors: Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey, and two storage variants: 12GB+256GB priced at INR 56,999 and 16GB+512GB priced at INR 62,999.



About realme



realme is a technology brand that specializes in providing leap-forward products with a comprehensive superior experience for global users. The brand was officially established on May 4th, 2018 by a young and strong team with rich smartphone industry experience. Currently, realme has 70+ million users in India, committed to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth, realme democratizes leap-forward technology to provide the best technology products in each price segment.



As per IDC Q2 2022 report, realme climbed to the second slot for a second time, with a robust YoY growth of 24% (highest among the top five brands) in 2022. It cemented its second position in the online channel with a 23% share. realme has achieved a staggering QoQ growth of 51% in the second quarter of 2023, as reported by Counterpoint, a renowned market research firm. Additionally, realme secured the No. 3 position among the top 10 smartphone brands as per IDC's rankings for Q2 2023.

