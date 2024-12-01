Border Guards Use Drones To Destroy Russian Tank, Two Ammo Depots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk axis, fighters from the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade employed drones to destroy a Russian main battle tank, other enemy military equipment, as well as two ammunition depots and a position of UAV operators.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the Phoenix UAV unit of the Pomsta brigade destroyed/damaged a Russian tank, an artillery system, a howitzer, two mortars, and six vehicles. Two field ammunition depots and a position of enemy UAV operators were also hit," the agency reported via Telegram.

Also, according to the State Border Guard Service, enemy infantry was hit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Kryla (Wings) unit, part of the active operations department at the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, hit a Zoopark radar system.