JHAH Convenes Over 1,200 Global And Regional Experts Across Two Conferences To Address Critical Public Health Challenges

Johns Hopkins Healthcare (JHAH) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing public in Saudi Arabia by hosting two key this week that focused on addressing critical healthcare challenges in child welfare and musculoskeletal (MSK) health. Drawing over 1,200 regional and global experts, the events highlighted JHAH's pivotal role in facilitating impactful dialogues that connect international expertise with the Kingdom's healthcare priorities.

By focusing on key population health issues such as child welfare and musculoskeletal health, JHAH is actively contributing to Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing healthcare outcomes, improving quality of life, and promoting societal cohesion across the Kingdom.

The Life is Motion conference, which ran from 16-18 November, welcomed over 700 participants, including orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, sports medicine specialists, and researchers. In its ninth year, the conference featured more than 40 sessions, more than 6 hands-on workshops highlighting cutting-edge advancements in musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare.





Discussions focused on innovations in total knee and hip replacement, managing orthopedic infections, sport medicine, biomechanics, physical therapy best practices, and personalized approaches to joint replacement surgery. Participants also explored the psychological effects of MSK conditions and the role of patient-centered care models in improving recovery outcomes, reflecting JHAH's holistic approach to healthcare.

Lamia Al Zayer – MSK conference chair, Sr. Director of Specialized Therapy and Clinical Services Department and Musculoskeletal Excellence Program Director at JHAH, said,“Musculoskeletal health is essential not only for physical mobility but also for maintaining independence, productivity, and overall mental well-being. The 'Life is Motion' conference provided a platform to tackle the unique challenges of musculoskeletal care, bringing together experts in surgery, rehabilitation, and patient-centered approaches to explore innovative solutions that extend beyond conventional treatments. The insights and collaborations shared here are particularly significant for regions like Saudi Arabia, where increasing rates of chronic conditions require forward-thinking approaches to care.”

Musculoskeletal disorders remain one of the leading causes of disability worldwide and are particularly relevant in the Kingdom due to rising obesity rates and sedentary habits. The conference reinforced the importance of preventive care and wellness initiatives, aligning with Vision 2030's focus on reducing the healthcare burden while promoting healthier, more active lifestyles. Through live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and interactive discussions, participants gained actionable insights to address local and global challenges in MSK healthcare.

Dr. Michael Walsh, CEO of JHAH, said,“At JHAH, we recognize that healthcare goes beyond treatment-it's about prevention, resilience, and building systems that prioritize long-term well-being. By hosting conferences on critical public health issues like child protection and musculoskeletal health, we are tackling some of the most urgent healthcare challenges facing our world today.”

“Bringing together experts from various fields allows us to create strategies tailored to Saudi Arabia's healthcare needs while supporting the broader goals of Vision 2030 to improve public health outcomes. Our goal is to connect expertise, foster innovation, and drive tangible improvements in the health and well-being of our communities,” he added.

The 8th Regional Conference on Child Protection from Abuse and Neglect, which was held from November 17 to 19, focused on developing multidisciplinary solutions to safeguard children from abuse. Over 500 professionals from healthcare, law enforcement, education, and social services participated in more than 30 sessions, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops.

The event provided a platform to address the intersection of child protection and mental health, emphasizing early intervention, trauma-informed care, and innovative family support strategies. Discussions also explored Saudi Arabia's progress in aligning child welfare systems with international standards, demonstrating the Kingdom's commitment to protecting its youngest citizens.

Dr Hanan Al Shaikh, Chair of Women and Childs Health Department and Consultant Pediatrician at JHAH said“Early intervention and cross-sector collaboration are essential to protecting children and securing their future. When we unite efforts, we can create systems that not only prevent abuse but also offer comprehensive support for survivors, addressing immediate needs and ensuring long-term recovery. This conference stressed the need for integrated strategies across healthcare, education, social services, and law enforcement.”

With nearly one billion children experiencing abuse annually, according to the World Health Organization, the conference highlighted practical solutions, including the implementation of“No Hit Zones” in healthcare facilities and increasing access to mental health interventions for survivors. By addressing the psychological impacts of abuse, the event reinforced JHAH's commitment to integrating mental health support into comprehensive care models, in line with Vision 2030's goals of enhancing the quality of life and fostering societal cohesion.

JHAH regularly hosts events on critical healthcare topics in Saudi Arabia, including patient safety, research, and population health. By bringing together global experts and local stakeholders, JHAH fosters collaboration to create practical, tailored solutions that meet the Kingdom's unique healthcare needs. These initiatives align with Vision 2030's goals of improving public health outcomes and establishing a resilient, sustainable healthcare system for the future.