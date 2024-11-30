NCHR Participates In Global Alliance Of National Human Rights Institutions Meeting In Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR), represented by Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Samar Hajj Hassan, in her capacity as Chair of the Asia Pacific Forum and a member of the Executive Committee of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), along with Commissioner for Nidal Maqableh, participated in the Executive Committee meeting of GANHRI, held in Doha, Qatar, between November 26 and 28.

The Executive Committee of GANHRI consists of 16 members representing the four continents and is responsible for discussing issues and topics relevant to the work of national human rights institutions that are members of the alliance, according to an NCHR statement.

The meeting served as an important opportunity to review the progress made in implementing GANHRI's strategy, with reports presented by regional network heads on achievements, challenges, and future opportunities.

The meeting also included updates from GANHRI's partners, such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as well as discussions on the financial report and updates from the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA).

During the meeting, Hajj Hassan presented a comprehensive report on the achievements of the Asia Pacific Forum, which she chairs and which includes 28 national institutions from Asia, the Pacific, and the surrounding region.

In her speech, she emphasised the importance of the meeting as a platform for fostering international dialogue and building sustainable partnerships among national institutions, contributing to the strengthening of the global human rights system.