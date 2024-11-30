Opening Ceremony Of The 2024“Rainforest And You” Experience Event And“Rainforest Time La'omen Rainforest Harvest Festival” Held In Baisha

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baisha, China – Cherishing the tropical rainforest and enjoying rainforest moments. On the afternoon of November 30, the opening ceremony of the 2024“Rainforest and You” experience event and the live performance of“Rainforest Time – La'omen Rainforest Harvest Festival” took place at the Rice Cultivation Park in Baisha Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province. This event was hosted by the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration, supported by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and the Hainan Federation of Literary and Art Circles, with co-hosting by the Baisha Li Autonomous County Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Baisha Li Autonomous County People's Government, and Hainan Broadcasting Station.







The“Rainforest and You” experience event is an ecological cultural brand initiative planned by Hainan Province, intended to run for five years. The theme is“Cherish the Tropical Rainforest, Enjoy Rainforest Time,” with this year's main venue located in the Baisha area of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

As a highlight of this year's“Rainforest and You” experience event, the live performance of“Rainforest Time – La'omen Rainforest Harvest Festival” narrates the evolution of civilization from the Li ethnic group's fishing and hunting in the rainforest to rice farming. Through a celebration that blends tradition and modernity, it fully showcases the ecological treasures of the tropical rainforest national park, the rich and colorful ethnic culture of Baisha Li Autonomous County, and tells a story that connects the past and future-from rainforest to rice field, from village to city-creating a beautiful picture of ecological harmony, reflecting the spirit of the times and cultural confidence.

The stage design adheres to the principle of symbiosis between rainforests and villages, creating an immersive experience in the fields and rainforest. The opening ceremony featured a large-scale rural live performance lasting about an hour, composed of four chapters:“Voices of the Rainforest,”“Li Family Rice Cultivation,”“Baisha Autumn Festival,” and“Hilltop Moments.” It included various performance forms such as song and dance, dramas, and traditional instrumental music, realistically depicting agricultural practices and rituals to showcase the harmony between rainforest ecology and human development.







The entire performance, centered around“Rainforest Time,” utilized music, dance, and environmental art to interpret the concepts of“Rainforest and Landscape,”“Rainforest and Ethnicity,” and“Rainforest and Villages.” Compared to 2023, this festival features six major highlights: First, it combines the“Rainforest and You” event with the traditional Baisha festival“La'omen,” cleverly merging ancient Li festival traditions with the mystique of the tropical rainforest to create a feast of nature and culture. Second, it established two venues: the Yacha Carnival main venue and the Qingsong original site sub-venue, attracting more visitors and expanding cultural experiences to a broader area. Third, it integrates land art, long table feasts, and original Li folk songs, providing a unique long table dining experience that enhances participation and immersion for visitors. Fourth, setting the event venue in rice fields allows visitors to experience the beauty of nature and the labor of the Li people firsthand. Fifth, live demonstrations and interactive experiences of Baisha Li's intangible cultural heritage allow visitors to deeply appreciate the unique charm of Li culture. Sixth, diverse folk cultural performances enhance visitor engagement and deepen their experience of the unique flavor of Li agricultural traditions. The performance seamlessly transitions from the first note to the last, with choreography that ensures smooth continuity, allowing actors to flow through the space and progressively build emotional rhythm, vividly showcasing the integration of theme and art.

In addition to the live performance of“Rainforest Time – La'omen Rainforest Harvest Festival,” a sub-venue was also established in Yongchu Village, Qingsong Township, Baisha Li Autonomous County, hosting welcoming, opening, and blessing rituals, along with events like the Mountain Festival, Shalan Harvest Ceremony, and long table feast, creating a rich atmosphere for the public to learn about Baisha's diverse ethnic culture and tropical rainforest.

The event was broadcast live globally via the Hainan Radio and Television Group's Free Trade Channel, attracting numerous visitors and citizens to watch both on-site and online. Notable attendees included Li Jun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress, Fu Yuelan, former Deputy Director of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress, Liu Zhaojun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Hainan Forestry Bureau, Deng Weiqiang, Secretary of the Baisha Li Autonomous County Committee, and Huang Cong, Mayor of Baisha Li Autonomous County.

In addition to the live performance, the main venue in Baisha also hosted the“Qixi Forest Friends Meeting – Celebrate Li Ethnic Qixi in Baisha, Cherish the Green Mountains” social event, rainforest study activities, and a series of“Rainforest+” themed events, creating a comprehensive atmosphere for the public to learn about the tropical rainforest and further enhancing the recognition of Hainan's tropical rainforest and its rich biodiversity, encouraging more people to understand, love, enter, and protect the rainforest.

Since General Secretary Xi Jinping announced the establishment of the first national parks in October 2021, Hainan has adhered to his earnest instructions, prioritizing protection by implementing conservation and restoration of the tropical rainforest ecosystem, rare species, natural heritage, and landscapes, significantly improving the ecological quality of national parks. The population of Hainan gibbons has increased year after year, and the ecological path of the national park continues to improve; the tourism road around national parks and its green industry belt have been meticulously developed, creating premium rainforest tourism routes and actively exploring pathways for realizing the value of ecological products such as“Two Mountains Loans” and“Ecological Prices,” while launching a series of popular agricultural brands featuring rainforest characteristics, ensuring that the revitalization path of the national park becomes increasingly beautiful and the development path continues to widen.