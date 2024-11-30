South Sudan Secured Over 282 150 Doses Of Oral Cholera Vaccine To Contain The Cholera Outbreak

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In response to cholera outbreaks in South Sudan, the of Health, with support from the World Organization (WHO) has secured over 282 153 doses of oral cholera vaccine to implement vaccination campaigns in areas identified as cholera transmission hotspots.



The oral cholera vaccine (OCV) is supplied by the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which coordinates and manages the global stockpile of vaccines for countries during cholera outbreaks. These vaccines will be used to implement a two-dose mass vaccination campaign in Renk and Malakal Counties of Upper Nile State. In the coming days, other doses will be shipped to support the response efforts in other affected locations. The vaccination campaign aims to mitigate the cholera outbreaks in these areas.



Procured and delivered by UNICEF's Supply Division with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the vaccines will be strategically deployed to Upper Nile State and other priority locations. This effort is part of a comprehensive prevention and response strategy aimed at addressing cholera, a severe and preventable diarrheal disease, and safeguarding the health of vulnerable communities.

Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng, Minister of Health for South Sudan, emphasized that "cholera prevention is a priority in areas that have been prioritized for multisectoral intervention." The OCV campaigns are intended to protect vulnerable populations and serve as a foundational step toward implementing sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions.

Given the humanitarian crises in South Sudan and the ongoing cholera outbreaks driven by limited access to safe drinking water and poor sanitation services, a ring vaccination strategy will be employed in the context of limited resources to maximize the impact of vaccination campaigns in addition to other response interventions including enhanced cholera surveillance, patient care, risk communication, and improved and sustainable WASH interventions.



Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative to South Sudan, highlighted, "Although cholera is endemic in South Sudan, this time WHO and partners, along with the Ministry of Health, are better prepared to contain the outbreak and reduce the transmission through targeted interventions."

"The strategic interventions include OCV campaigns in at-risk areas, training of state-level rapid response teams (RRTs), and prepositioning and provision of diagnostic test kits and essential supplies for managing patients. These measures have enhanced surveillance and enabled prompt responses to suspected and confirmed cases", said Dr Karamagi.

"Cholera remains a major threat to the health of vulnerable populations in South Sudan, especially children and women. UNICEF is collaboratively working with the Ministry of Health and other partners to ensure increased access to life-saving vaccines through functional cold chain systems, improving water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as behavioral change efforts to address the root causes of this preventable disease. Together, we can protect communities and build a healthier, more resilient future," said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative.

The Ministry of Health will conduct vaccination campaigns in collaboration with WHO, UNICEF, MSF and other health sector partners in the affected States.



Cholera continues to pose a significant public health challenge in South Sudan, exacerbated by continued humanitarian crises affecting mainly children, women, and other vulnerable groups. The recurrent cholera outbreaks demonstrate the continued vulnerability of the population to the disease, which is preventable and treatable.

