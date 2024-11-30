J & K Bank Settles Insurance Claims Worth Rs 1.52 Cr, Provides Financial Relief To 42 Families

The Bank's Zonal Head (Pulwama) Shaista Manzoor Khan along with Associate Director & Head -(JKB Relationship & Credit Life – PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar and Cluster Head (Shopian) Asif Rasool Kanu displayed the Symbolic Cheque of Rs 1.52 Cr in presence of various Branches Managers of Pulwama zone, Zonal Insurance Coordinator Zaffer Tahir Andrabi and other senior officials of the Bank and PNB MetLife including Regional Manager Peer Jeelani.

The recipients of the claims have expressed their gratitude towards J&K Bank and its insurance partner, PNB MetLife, for their prompt support.“We are thankful to the Bank for insuring these loans and appreciate the timely settlement of claims. PNB MetLife's assistance has been crucial in lifting the heavy financial burden during this difficult time,” said one of the claimants.

On this occasion, Zonal Head (Pulwama) Shaista Manzoor Khan emphasized the importance of loan insurance, particularly in mitigating the financial stress of families during challenging times.“As responsible bankers it is our duty to protect the interests of our customers especially in the face of such hardships. In fact, by securing loans through MLLS, we safeguard the financial interests of all the stakeholders involved.”

Meanwhile, PNB MetLife's Associate Director & Head (PMLI) Irfan Ali Zargar reiterated that the Bank always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of such unseen contingencies.“While we cannot compensate for the emotional loss, promoting good insurance products can support bereaved families and relieve them of financial burdens during such challenging times,” he said.

