(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that NATO membership could encompass the parts of Ukraine currently under Kyiv's control to halt the "hot phase" of the war, provided the alliance first recognizes Ukraine's full territory within its internationally recognized borders, Azernews reports via sources.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky emphasized that NATO guarantees are crucial for lasting peace, dismissing ceasefire proposals as ineffective without mechanisms to prevent further Russian aggression. He stated,“You can't give an invitation to just one part of a country... it would recognize the other part as Russia.”

Although reports have surfaced of Western discussions around a "West German model" of divided NATO membership, no formal proposals have been presented. Meanwhile, Zelensky expressed openness to hearing ideas from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose advisors have floated plans for a ceasefire conditioned on peace talks and bolstered Ukrainian defenses to deter future Russian advances.

Zelensky remains firm:“Without NATO, it's not real independence for Ukraine because [Putin] will come back.” However, Moscow's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and ongoing aggression suggest NATO involvement remains a distant prospect. Ukrainians, enduring another harsh winter, face an uncertain path toward peace.