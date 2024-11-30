Zelensky Suggests War Could End If Unoccupied Ukraine Comes Under NATO
11/30/2024 3:09:51 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that NATO
membership could encompass the parts of Ukraine currently under
Kyiv's control to halt the "hot phase" of the war, provided the
alliance first recognizes Ukraine's full territory within its
internationally recognized borders, Azernews
reports via sources.
In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky emphasized that NATO
guarantees are crucial for lasting peace, dismissing ceasefire
proposals as ineffective without mechanisms to prevent further
Russian aggression. He stated,“You can't give an invitation to
just one part of a country... it would recognize the other part as
Russia.”
Although reports have surfaced of Western discussions around a
"West German model" of divided NATO membership, no formal proposals
have been presented. Meanwhile, Zelensky expressed openness to
hearing ideas from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose
advisors have floated plans for a ceasefire conditioned on peace
talks and bolstered Ukrainian defenses to deter future Russian
advances.
Zelensky remains firm:“Without NATO, it's not real independence
for Ukraine because [Putin] will come back.” However, Moscow's
recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and ongoing
aggression suggest NATO involvement remains a distant prospect.
Ukrainians, enduring another harsh winter, face an uncertain path
toward peace.
