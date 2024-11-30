Three Killed, 19 Injured In Russian Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday evening claimed the lives of three people and left 19 others injured.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were killed, and 19 others were in the Dnipro district. Among the injured is a child -- an 11-year-old boy currently in the hospital in moderate condition," Lysak wrote.

The regional governor added that the injured had been hospitalized, with six of them in serious condition.

Earlier reports indicated that the attack triggered three fires in the region, with residential buildings catching fire and several people sustaining injuries.