New Features Added To Metaverse's Qatar Adventure

Doha: Q Life, a cultural under the State of Qatar's International Office (IMO), announced that "Qatar Adventure" is returning to Roblox for its second phase on 29 November, in collaboration with developer Century Games.

"Qatar Adventure" is a virtual world in the metaverse featuring authentic Qatari cultural activities and some of the country's most iconic landmarks.

This move follows the successful completion of Phase 1 of "Qatar Adventure" which saw more that 7 million visits over its eight-week span, making it one of the fastest-growing nation-branded Roblox activations of all time.

The experience, which seeks to re-imagine cultural exchange and build bridges of understanding between Qatar and the world, will be accessible free of charge through Livetopia on Roblox from 29 November 2024 until 28 February 2025.

"Qatar Adventure" spans things like traditional attire (such as the thobe, bisht, gutra, and abaya) to traditional activities like falconry and pearl diving.

Aside from exploring returning landmarks from last year, including the Lusail Stadium and Katara Towers, the Phase 2 expansion will allow users to explore Hamad International Airport, the Lusail International Circuit, and a Qatari Dream Home. Moreover, an update on 8 January, will see the Meryal Waterpark added to the experience.

Through a new tycoon game mechanic, users will also be able to build their own Qatari Dream home, an airport terminal, a World Cup stadium locker room, and more.

Furthermore, users will be able to take part in five mini-games: Lusail International Circuit Racing Game, Lusail Stadium Penalty Kick Game, Pearl Diving Mini Game, the Luggage Rush Simulator, and the Secret Majlis Game, not to mention that two more thrill-seeking games will be added in January: the Water Jetpack Obby (obstacle course) and the Water Slide Punch Card.

Q Life is also launching Roblox's first permanent storefront for authentic digital Middle Eastern goods in an experience modeled after Doha's Souq Waqif.