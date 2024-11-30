Policy Support And Infrastructure Boost To Transform Bihar Into Textile Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Nov 30 (KNN)

The Bihar is taking ambitious steps to position the state as a thriving hub for textiles and leather, aiming to generate large-scale employment and attract significant investments.



Senior officials underscore a commitment to fostering an enabling environment through policy support, incentives, and modern infrastructure.

A delegation from Bihar's Department of Industries recently visited Tamil Nadu, a leading state in textiles and leather, to study advanced practices and forge collaborations. The team explored Tiruppur, a global textile manufacturing hub, gaining insights into cutting-edge technologies and efficient practices.



Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director of Industries, emphasised the importance of replicating successful models, stating,“The visit has equipped us with critical knowledge to transform Bihar into a textile powerhouse and create employment opportunities.”

The delegation also visited Ranipet to observe the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology at the Ranitec Common Effluent Treatment Plant. These innovative methods, which recycle 85 per cent of tannery wastewater, hold promise for Bihar's emerging leather sector.



Discussions with Selvam, Executive Director of the Council of Leather Exports, further strengthened prospects for the state's leather industry.

In its bid to attract investors, the government will host the Bihar Business Connect 2024 in Patna from

December 19-20.

This event aims to surpass the Rs 50,000 crore investment proposals secured in the 2023 edition, which saw 278 companies signing MoUs worth Rs 50,500 crore.



Industries Minister Nitish Mishra expressed optimism about the summit, stating,“We are confident that this year's meet will mark the beginning of a new industrial era in Bihar.”

Promotional roadshows across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have already set the stage for this landmark event. Key sectors like food processing, textiles, and tourism are poised for significant investment, further boosting Bihar's industrial growth.

By leveraging innovative practices and fostering collaborations, Bihar is charting a path to emerge as a crucial player in India's textile and leather industries.

(KNN Bureau)