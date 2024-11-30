Ukrainian press reports Zelensky betting on Trump defeat

(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials had been hopeful that candidate Kamala Harris would win the November US presidential election, but with Donald Trump’s victory, there are growing concerns in Kiev about how the will handle their requests. During his campaign, promised to end the conflict in Ukraine, though he has yet to propose a concrete peace plan. Some of his allies have suggested freezing the fighting along the current front lines, a proposal that both Kiev and Moscow have rejected.



According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing multiple anonymous sources, Ukrainian officials, including Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, were confident that Harris would win, and reassured colleagues there was no need for concern. However, after Trump’s victory, the Ukrainian team reportedly shifted focus, scrambling to develop a backup plan. Kiev's leadership is now wary of Trump’s unpredictability, which has been reflected in his team’s mixed signals.



Ukrainian officials are also concerned that their ‘Victory Plan,’ which includes demands for NATO membership, may lose its significance under Trump’s administration. Although some Republicans, including Trump Jr. and Elon Musk, are seen as less sympathetic to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is still counting on support from mainstream GOP members, many of whom are more favorable towards Ukraine.



The Ukrainian leadership is reportedly aware that Trump has not developed a clear strategy for resolving the conflict, contrary to his campaign promises. Sources indicated that Ukraine must now tread carefully with the new US administration, as there is a fear that Washington could impose peace terms that are unfavorable to Kiev. One source concluded that without Trump’s involvement, the chances of successful negotiations with Russia would be slim.



