Media reports Russia plan on examining AI models for threats to national security

(MENAFN) The Russian is planning to evaluate artificial intelligence (AI) models to ensure they do not present any risks to national security and defense, according to *Kommersant* business daily, which reported on a new project aimed at digital public administration.



Previously, the government had emphasized its goal to accelerate the integration of AI in sectors like public administration and defense. The security assessments will focus on AI models that analyze patterns using government data sets. During the training of these models, data is input into algorithms to improve their accuracy and response quality.



The government intends to allocate over eight billion rubles (around $72 million) by 2030 to develop software systems designed to analyze AI models for security purposes, with the Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the project. The first such software system is expected to be ready by 2027-2028, and by 2030, five AI models are anticipated to be certified as "safe for operation."



The Ministry of Digital Development did not clarify which types of government data would be used for training AI models. However, it was previously reported that companies involved in AI training, including major network providers and banks, would be granted access to sensitive data such as property registers, passport expiry details, pension system information, and vehicle records.



MENAFN30112024000045015687ID1108941629