Russia reacts to expulsion of reporters from Germany

(MENAFN) In a reciprocal move, Russia has ordered two employees of Germany’s ARD state group to leave Moscow after the expulsion of Russian 1 staff from Berlin, Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Wednesday.



Earlier, Russian public broadcaster Channel 1 announced that journalist Ivan Blagoy and cameraman Dmitry Volkov had been expelled from Berlin, with the German citing national security concerns. In response, Zakharova stated that as part of a mirror measure, ARD journalists Frank Alschmann and his cameraman would be required to leave Russia.



Channel 1, which is state-funded, has been accused by Western countries of promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda. The expulsion of its journalists followed a report by Blagoy on the arrest of German national Nikolai Gaiduk, who was detained by Russian authorities on charges of espionage. Gaiduk is alleged to have been involved in a plot by Ukrainian intelligence to sabotage gas infrastructure in Russia’s Kaliningrad region.



German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner denied claims that Channel 1’s office had been closed in Germany, suggesting that the expulsion may be related to visa issues. He also condemned Russia’s move to expel ARD journalists, calling it an unjustified retaliation for the actions taken against Channel 1 staff.



MENAFN30112024000045015687ID1108941621