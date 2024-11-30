(MENAFN) Foreign fighters in Ukraine are reporting significant shortages of supplies and are expressing concerns about the growing strength of Russian forces on the frontlines, according to an article published by *Corriere della Sera* on Wednesday.



The newspaper interviewed an Italian volunteer, known by his nom de guerre "Polo," who is part of Ukraine's International Legion. Polo revealed that his unit is struggling with a lack of essential supplies, including hand grenades. He also pointed out that while Russia's drone capabilities were once limited, they now dominate the skies, giving them a significant advantage.



The report mentions that approximately 30 Italians are fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, though they prefer to be called "freedom fighters" instead of mercenaries. Polo, who aligns with the "extra-parliamentary left," stated he joined the war to combat Russian "fascism." However, some of the other Italian volunteers in the group are reportedly affiliated with the far-right CasaPound movement.



These fighters are keeping a low profile due to the illegal nature of their involvement in a foreign military, as Italian law prohibits such actions. The article also touched on the case of James Scott Rhys, a 22-year-old British soldier captured by Russian forces in Kursk during a Ukrainian incursion. His interviews while in captivity have recently surfaced on Russian Telegram channels.



