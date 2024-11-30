Lavrov assures Moscow will retaliate against Kiev`s ATACMS attackss

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov warned on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil with Western-supplied long-range missiles. His remarks came after Ukraine launched US-made ATACMS missiles into Russian territory, defying earlier warnings from the Kremlin. Lavrov stated that such missile strikes deep into Russian territory represented an escalation, adding that Russia’s prior warnings had been ignored. He emphasized that those responsible for on Russian citizens and infrastructure would face “deserved punishment.” Despite the escalation, Lavrov insisted that no actions from Ukraine would cause Russia to abandon its objectives in Ukraine. He reiterated that Moscow’s primary goal was to neutralize threats to Russia’s security, including Ukraine's potential NATO membership.



Lavrov’s comments followed a video address by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declared that Moscow reserved the right to strike countries that allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry also announced preparations for a response to recent Ukrainian strikes in the Kursk region, which used ATACMS missiles. Meanwhile, Russia had launched its own missile strike on a weapons factory in Dnepr on November 21, which Putin labeled a response to NATO’s support for Ukraine. Additionally, the White House confirmed that it had lifted restrictions on the use of ATACMS by Ukraine, allowing deeper strikes into Russian territory.



