Firepower Showcased At Joint Military Exercise Of Indian Army, Singapore Armed Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) To maximise mutual understanding of drills and procedures, the Indian and Singapore on Saturday completed the three-day 13th edition of Joint Military Exercise AGNI WARRIOR (XAW-2024) in Maharashtra.

The bilateral exercise between the armed forces of the two countries was organised at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali, said a statement.

The exercise involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution and use of New Generation Equipment by the Artillery arm of both armies.

The three-day exercise conducted from November 28 to 30, witnessed participation by the Singapore Armed Forces contingent comprising 182 personnel from the Singapore Artillery and the Indian Army contingent comprising 114 personnel from the Regiment of Artillery.

The aim of XAW-2024 was to maximise mutual understanding of drills and procedures to achieve jointness as a multinational force under the United Nations Charter.

The event was witnessed by Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery, Lieutenant General NS Sarna, Commandant, School of Artillery, and Colonel Ong Chiou Perng, Chief Artillery Officer, Singapore Armed Forces. The dignitaries appreciated the participating troops for displaying high levels of professional acumen and expertise.

The exercise involved extensive joint preparation, coordination, understanding of each other's capabilities, procedures and evolution of common interface between Indian and Singapore Artillery procedures.

It marked the culmination of successful training by Singapore Armed Forces troops exposing them to the intricacies of Fire Power planning. Both sides utilised niche technologies during the exercise and exchanged best practices as part of the joint training.

During the last edition of the bilateral exercise in December 2022, both sides participated in a joint computer war-game as part of joint planning process. Both sides also utilised niche technology and Artillery Observation Simulators as part of joint training phase.

Expert academic discussions were also conducted on modern trends in Artillery and refinement of the Artillery planning process. Indigenously manufactured Artillery guns and howitzers also participated during the final phase of the exercise in the last edition.