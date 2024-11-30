Literature Potent Weapon To Inspire Youth To Defence Services: Punjab Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 30 (IANS) Terming the medium of literature as the most potent weapon to inspire youngsters towards defence services, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said that valour exhibited by sons and daughters of Punjab in different wars was a perennial source of motivation for the entire nation.

The Governor was speaking here after inaugurating the eighth edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) being organised at the Lake Sports Complex. The two-day event is being held here to offer youngsters a peep into military life and to nurture future defence leaders.

"The festival not only celebrates India's glorious military heritage but also underscores the role of military literature in enhancing knowledge and fostering patriotism among citizens," the Governor said.

Highlighting the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, the Governor said it marked a progressive step towards gender equality and inclusivity in the forces.

The Governor commended the efforts of the literature festival organisers in encouraging and preparing young boys and girls to join the military, contributing significantly to national security and defence.

India's strides toward self-reliance in defence under the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat were another focal point of the Governor's address.

He noted that India "is not only manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons and military equipment but is also emerging as a key exporter of defence technology to other nations".

This, he said, reflects India's growing stature as a global power in military innovation.

The Governor recalled India's historic achievement under the leadership of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during the Pokhran nuclear tests.

"Pokhran was a turning point that showcased to the world India's capability and resolve. It was a moment of national pride that established our nation as a formidable nuclear power," he remarked, urging the youth to draw inspiration from such milestones in India's military history.

The festival's theme, "Wars Under the Nuclear Umbrella", aligns with discussions on contemporary global challenges and India's preparedness for future conflicts. Various panel discussions are scheduled on topics like the war in Ukraine, regional instability, and advancements in defence technology.

The event also features a grand military equipment exhibition organised by the Army's Western Command, showcasing India's defence capabilities.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Lt Gen (retd) T.S. Shergill and Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar for organising this world-class festival and urged all citizens to reflect on India's journey toward self-reliance in defence and military excellence.