Cyclone Fengal: Landfall Process Begins Chennai Airport Operations Suspended Till 4 Am On December 1

11/30/2024 10:19:01 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai airport announced suspension of operations on Saturday as Cyclone Fengal bore down on the Tamil Nadu coast. The landfall process began close to Puducherry in the evening with IMD officials indicating that it would take approximately four hours to cross the coast.


Live Mint

