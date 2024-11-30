Cyclone Fengal: Landfall Process Begins Chennai Airport Operations Suspended Till 4 Am On December 1

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai airport announced suspension of operations on Saturday as Cyclone Fengal bore down on the Tamil Nadu coast. The landfall process began close to Puducherry in the evening with IMD officials indicating that it would take approximately four hours to cross the coast.

