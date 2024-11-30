Rebels Spread Across Aleppo City As Airstrikes Target Their Positions

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Nov 30 (IANS) Armed groups of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) spread across several streets and neighbourhoods in Aleppo in Syria on Saturday, a day after the group stormed parts of the city, according to local and opposition activists.

Most civilians are staying indoors, with and institutions nearly completely shut down, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Sham FM radio.

On Friday, the HTS and allied rebel groups swept into parts of Aleppo city for the first time since they were driven out of the city in 2016. The escalation came as the HTS launched a major offensive in the western countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the HTS took control of half of the city.

It said that warplanes launched airstrikes early Saturday on the al-Furqan district near the New Aleppo area in the western part of the city.

The airstrikes and limited clashes with government forces resulted in the deaths of 20 HTS fighters, the observatory said.

Videos emerged on Friday night from Aleppo showing the HTS fighters freeing prisoners from government jails. Other fighters shot videos of themselves celebrating taking over the historic citadel of Aleppo and other key city landmarks.

Aleppo's governor, police chiefs, and security officials have withdrawn from the city centre, according to the observatory.

The sudden surge in violence has reignited tensions in Aleppo, a city that has endured years of devastating warfare during Syria's protracted conflict.

Government authorities have not yet issued official statements regarding the latest developments except the Syrian Defence Ministry statement, which says the army is fighting fierce battles against the HTS and allied militant groups.