Turkish deputy leader, Omani sultan address deepening collaboration in many fields

(MENAFN) Turkish Vice Leader Cevdet Yilmaz as well as Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Friday addressed enhancing collaboration in many fields.



"As Turkey, we view Oman’s dialogue and reconciliation-based approach, rooted in deep ties of friendship and brotherhood, as a significant element for regional and global peace, and we are eager to strengthen our cooperation in this area," Yilmaz stated on X following encountering with the Omani Sultan, Haitham Al Said.



"We are pleased with the rapid progress of our joint energy projects, particularly in LNG supply from Oman, and the strategic dimension our cooperation in the defense industry has gained," he further noted.



The Turkish head sated they also talked about steps to boost their partnership through a broad spectrum, such as trade, energy, defense, education, as well as investments.



"We aim to increase our current trade volume, which exceeds $1.5 billion to $5 billion through joint efforts,” he stated.

