France Reaffirms Its Commitment To Complete Ban Of Chemical Weapons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 30 (KUNA) - France reaffirmed on Saturday s its determined commitment to the complete ban on chemical weapons

This came in a statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Chemical Weapons, which falls on November 30.

The Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is an essential pillar of the international framework in the field of disarmament, added the statement, noting it brings together 193 States and has enabled the total destruction of declared chemical weapons stocks.

France reiterated its full support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its confidence in the Organization's Director-General Fernando Arias and all the members of its technical secretariat who work daily against the proliferation of chemical weapons and the re-emergence of their use.

The ministry said that this support is reflected in particular in 2024 by a voluntary contribution of nearly one million euros, intended for OPCW activities related to Syria, and to support it in various areas such as training, capacity building in Africa and international cooperation and strengthening dialogue with civil society.

In a context marked by allegations of the use of weapons prohibited by the Convention by Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, France also welcomed the tireless efforts of OPCW to shed light on the use of elements in Ukraine, that are prohibited by the Convention as a method of warfare.

France stressed that the use of chemical weapons, anywhere, at any time, by anyone and in any circumstances, is unacceptable and those who would use them must be punished.

France launched in 2018 an international partnership against impunity for the use of chemical weapons, added the statement. (end)

