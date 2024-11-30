MDLBEAST’s 2024 XP Music Futures Conference to “Flourish” in its 4th Edition with Inspiring Speakers and Music Industry Leaders in Riyadh

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) The XP Futures, the MENA’s largest music conference organized by MDLBEAST, will return to Riyadh in its fourth edition from December 5-7, 2024, under the theme “Flourish” with a full agenda of innovative talks, transformative workshops, and eye-opening musical discoveries, supercharging the region’s music industry.



Aiming to amplify the music and creative scene across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region, XP24’s theme, Flourish, reflects Saudi Arabia’s continuous growth in the music sector. The conference program is full of engaging, informative, and purposeful sessions that explore new opportunities for artists and industry professionals.



The career of Amir Eid, the Cairokee frontman who influenced many contemporary indie acts, will be in a Fireside Chat session titled “The Musical Journey of Amir Eid & His Impact on The Arab World”. Meanwhile, “Rahma Riad: A Star Out of Star Academy” session will delve into the exciting rise of the Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riad to stardom.



“The New Blueprint: How Marwan Moussa is Shaping Egyptian Hip Hop” will check how the Egyptian-German rapper and producer creates a signature style that breaks musical and cultural boundaries. During the session “Moja 2.0: Music Commission and Anghami's Partnership in Search for Saudi talents”, XP attendees will have the chance to catch glimpses of MOJA, the artist accelerator program launched by Anghami and the Saudi Music Commission earlier this year to develop aspiring music producers in the region.



The workshop “Crafting Captivating & Impactful Arabic Lyrics” will explore what makes Arabic lyrics poetic and memorable.



These are a few highlights from over 100 scheduled day programs, including more than 400 Speakers during the whole 3 days, which all include performances by more than 20 local and regional artists.



Capping on success of previous version, the 4rd edition of XP Music Futures, is driving the evolution of the MENA music industry, fostering talent, promoting sustainability and embracing innovation, through various groundbreaking initiatives, including the HUNNA initiative, XPERFORM, the Storm Shaker initiative, the Artist Management Bootcamp, Sound Futures, and Xchange.

