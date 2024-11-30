Celebrate The Festive Season With Doubletree By Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences!

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This holiday season, let DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences make your celebrations extra special with our festive offerings designed to bring joy to your gatherings. Whether you are celebrating at home or planning outside, we have something for everyone!

Roasted Turkey Takeaway (AED 449)

Impress your guests with a perfectly roasted 6kg turkey, complete with roasted potatoes, winter vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rich gravy.

Dates: 1st – 31st December 2024

Early Bird Offer: 20% off (1st – 10th December).

Roasted Beef Takeaway (AED 165 per kg)

Elevate your celebrations with our succulent roasted beef, served with herb jus, roasted potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Dates: 1st – 31st December 2024

Early Bird Offer: 20% off (1st – 10th December).

24-hour advance notice required. Pickup only. Free valet parking available.

Festive Hampers

Packed with homemade treats, our festive hampers are the perfect gift for teachers, colleagues, and loved ones.

Prices starting from: AED 149

Dates: 1st – 31st December 2024

Afternoon Tea for Two (AED 139)

Savor freshly baked scones, holiday-inspired treats, and savory bites paired with the finest teas.

Dates: 1st – 31st December 2024

Early Bird Offer: 20% off (1st – 10th December).

Larte Caffè. Free valet parking included.

Holiday Room Stay (Starting from AED 549)

Enjoy cozy accommodations with stunning city views and breakfast for two, making your stay magical this season.

Dates: 1st December 2024 – 5th January 2025.

Company Year-End Parties (Starting from AED 159 per person)

Host an unforgettable celebration with your team, friends, or family.

Dates: 1st December 2024 – 7th January 2025

Venues: Ballroom or The Spice Tree

Pre-Christmas Brunch Buffet (AED 159)

Bring the family for festive fun and poolside relaxation, with kids' activities like face painting and balloon bending.

Date: 21st December 2024 | Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: SunGlo M | Early Bird Offer: 20% off.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet (AED 159)

Celebrate with a magical buffet featuring mulled mocktails, mince pies, and more.

Date: 24th December 2024 | Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Spice Tree | Early Bird Offer: 20% off.

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner Buffet (AED 375)

Welcome 2025 with a grand buffet and live entertainment.

Date: 31st December 2024 | Time: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Venue: Menara Ballroom | Early Bird Offer: 20% off.

New Year's Eve Countdown (AED 199)

Celebrate under the stars at SunGlo 19 while enjoying the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Date: 31st December 2024 | Time: 11:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Venue: SunGlo 19 | Early Bird Offer: 20% off.

Children dine for free (0–5 years), and kids aged 6–12 enjoy 50% discounts on all dining events!

Gingerbread Cookie Baking Classes (AED 45 per child)

Let your little ones embrace the holiday spirit with our pastry chefs!

Dates: 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th December 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Venue: SunGlo M

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, our hotel offers an exceptional living experience with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Conveniently located just steps from BurJuman Mall and BurJuman Metro Station, 3 km from the Dubai World Trade Center, and a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, our residences offer seamless access to the city's top destinations. Guests can choose from 1 to 4-bedroom accommodations, ranging in size from 80 to 202 sqm, each featuring a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchen. Amenities include two outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and tranquil spa treatment rooms. With its sleek“Industrial Chic” design, our hotel caters to both modern business travelers and urban leisure seekers, offering the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.

For reservations, contact us at +971 4 217 5100 or email: ... . Visit our website or connect with us on social media Facebook and Instagram

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of nearly 700 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 58 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at , and follow the brand on Facebook , X and Instagram .