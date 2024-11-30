Actor Sharad Kapoor Booked For Misbehaving, Forcibly Touching Woman
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Police has registered a case against actor Sharad Kapoor for 'misbehaving' with a woman. The 32-year-old victim has accused him of calling her home and making inappropriate advances. A case has been filed under various sections of the BNS and the Josh actor has been summoned for questioning.
According to the complaint, Kapoor had invited the victim over to his house following interactions using social media. She had met the actor through facebook and they later communicated via video calls. She was reportedly asked to meet him for a film shoot and sent the location of his office in Khar. Upon arrival however she realised that it was actually his home. The complaint indicated that Kapoor had called her into his bedroom before behaving inappropriately and touching her forcibly.
“Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor was inappropriately dressed and attempted to assault her. Following the incident, she received obscene messages from Kapoor, including a voice note that further distressed her. The victim has sought legal action against him, highlighting the need for accountability in the entertainment industry,” police officials told ANI.
Officials said the alleged incident took place at his residence in Khar earlier this week. Also Read
