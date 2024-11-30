Arabian Center To Celebrate The 53Rd UAE Eid Al Etihad With Fun-Filled Activities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Arabian Center, a local favorite neighborhood mall in Dubai, has exciting lineup of activities for the upcoming 53rd UAE National Day celebrations - Eid Al Etihad. The engaging cultural experiences celebrate the remarkable journey of the UAE and honour the leaders whose vision and dedication have shaped the great nation.

UAE National Day Celebrations

Arabian Center is celebrating UAE National Day with a series of exciting activities from 29th November to 3rd December, from 2 PM to 10 PM. The mall's Morning Court will transform into a vibrant cultural hub, offering visitors a chance to experience the warmth of Emirati hospitality, intricate henna art, elegant calligraphy, and creative sand bottle art. A traditional Ayalla dance performance on December 2nd will further elevate the festive atmosphere.

'We are excited to invite families and everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of the UAE National Day,” said Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center.“Our diverse range of activities offers something for everyone, from cultural experiences to exciting entertainment. We look forward to welcoming our community and sharing in the joy of this momentous occasion.”

Dubai Police Partnership

As part of the UAE National Day celebrations, Arabian Center has partnered with the Dubai Police to offer engaging interactive activities from 1st to 3rd December. Mall visitors will have the opportunity to interact with police officers, learn about safety measures, and win exciting prizes. On 2nd December, the Dubai Police Musical Band will perform live at the mall, adding a touch of musical brilliance to the festivities.

ADCB & Arabian Center Promotion

Arabian Center has added an extra level of excitement to the celebrations by partnering with ADCB for an exclusive UAE National Day promotion. Customers who purchase an Arabian Center Mall gift card using their ADCB TouchPoints card from 20th November to 20th December will have a chance to win up to 4 million touchpoints redeemable at participating brands with ADCB.