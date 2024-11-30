Azerbaijan Chess Federation's Executive Committee Wraps Up 2024 With Key Decisions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) held its final Executive Committee meeting of 2024, during which key decisions were made regarding the development of the in the country, Azernews reports.

According to the Federation's report, the meeting adopted a set of ethical conduct rules for chess players, which will be published soon and brought to the attention of all players.

In addition to the ethical guidelines, the meeting approved the principles for forming national teams, outlined the conditions for the support program for national team members and talented chess players, and established criteria for scholarships.

The ACF Coaches Commission also presented its report for the year. Anar Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Commission, provided detailed information on the seminars conducted for coaches and teachers, which were organized in 8 different groups across 3 levels.

Farid Abbasov, head coach of the junior and youth national teams, reviewed the competitions held throughout the year, the preparation of youth players, and the ongoing classes at the Chess Academy. While acknowledging the progress made, the Federation expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the children's and youth world and European championships in 2024 and tasked the commission with preparing proposals for improvement in the coming year.

The meeting concluded with instructions for the organizational work of competitions set to be held in 2025.