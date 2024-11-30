Azerbaijan Chess Federation's Executive Committee Wraps Up 2024 With Key Decisions
The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) held its final Executive
Committee meeting of 2024, during which key decisions were made
regarding the development of the Sport in the country,
Azernews reports.
According to the Federation's report, the meeting adopted a set
of ethical conduct rules for chess players, which will be published
soon and brought to the attention of all players.
In addition to the ethical guidelines, the meeting approved the
principles for forming national teams, outlined the conditions for
the support program for national team members and talented chess
players, and established criteria for scholarships.
The ACF Coaches Commission also presented its report for the
year. Anar Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Commission, provided
detailed information on the seminars conducted for coaches and
teachers, which were organized in 8 different groups across 3
levels.
Farid Abbasov, head coach of the junior and youth national
teams, reviewed the competitions held throughout the year, the
preparation of youth players, and the ongoing classes at the Chess
Academy. While acknowledging the progress made, the Federation
expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the children's and
youth world and European championships in 2024 and tasked the
commission with preparing proposals for improvement in the coming
year.
The meeting concluded with instructions for the organizational
work of competitions set to be held in 2025.
