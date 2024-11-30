عربي


Azerbaijan And UK Strengthen Cooperation On Tax Administration

11/30/2024 5:11:03 AM

Akbar Novruz

Samira Musayeva, deputy head of the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, held a videoconference with Angela McDonald, deputy chief executive officer of the UK Tax and Customs Administration (HMRC), to discuss enhancing collaboration in tax administration, Azernews reports.

The meeting highlighted the progress achieved through strengthened ties between the two institutions, focusing on strategic goals, reforms for a sustainable economy, and improving the tax environment. Key topics included cooperation on initiatives identified during Azerbaijan's presidency of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) and mechanisms for joint projects.

Discussions also addressed information exchange in taxation, internship programs, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation formats. Both sides underscored the importance of joint efforts to boost transparency in the global tax environment, foster effective partnerships, and combat tax evasion.

