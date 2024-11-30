Azerbaijan And UK Strengthen Cooperation On Tax Administration
11/30/2024
Akbar Novruz
Samira Musayeva, deputy head of the State Tax Service under
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, held a videoconference with
Angela McDonald, deputy chief executive officer of the UK Tax and
Customs Administration (HMRC), to discuss enhancing collaboration
in tax administration, Azernews reports.
The meeting highlighted the progress achieved through
strengthened ties between the two institutions, focusing on
strategic goals, reforms for a sustainable economy, and improving
the tax environment. Key topics included cooperation on initiatives
identified during Azerbaijan's presidency of the Intra-European
Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) and mechanisms for joint
projects.
Discussions also addressed information exchange in taxation,
internship programs, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation
formats. Both sides underscored the importance of joint efforts to
boost transparency in the global tax environment, foster effective
partnerships, and combat tax evasion.
