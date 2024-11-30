Emma Goode Shortlisted Among Enterprise Nation's Top 50 UK Business Advisers

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Official Meta Trainer Emma Goode of 24 fingers has been shortlisted in the Digital Marketing category for this year's Enterprise Nation's UK Top Business Advisers Awards.

As the driving force behind award-winning Essex-based digital marketing agency 24 fingers, Emma and her team help small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs navigate the digital marketing landscape across social media, SEO and lead generation services.

From helping start-ups to generate leads and increase their brand awareness, to maximising customer engagement and targeting growth for more established companies, Emma's expert support and guidance has helped over 1,300 businesses to add extra digits to their bottom lines.

Voting closes 28 November 2024, so now's the time to show support for all of Emma's hard work, before the winners are announced on 5 December at Central London.

“I'm thrilled to have been named among the top 50 top business advisers. It is a privilege and honour to support small UK small businesses, the backbone of our economy and I'm so appreciative of everyone who voted for me. Now I want to bring the trophy home to Essex, the home of entrepreneurs.” she said.