Turkey’s crude steel output increases 0.7 percent yearly in October

(MENAFN) Turkey’s crude steel output surged 0.7 percent in the previous month compared to the same month of the prior year, hitting 3 million tons, the Turkish Steel Producers Association stated on Friday.



During the first ten months of the current year, crude steel output climbed 12.4 percent, hitting 30.9 million tons, the association stated.



Steel product shipments dropped 8.5 percent in quantity the previous month, hitting 989,900 tons, and 6.2 percent in terms of value, to USD728.8 million.



Shipments increased 30.7 percent in terms of quantity to 11.2 million tons and 18.7 percent in terms of value to USD8.2 billion these initial ten months period, compared to the same period of the previous year.



Imports hiked 39.8 percent in terms of quantity to 1.7 million tons and 16.8 percent in terms of value to USD1.2 billion in October compared to the same month of the prior year.



These first ten months of 2024, imports declined 7.2 percent in terms of quantity to 13.7 million tons and 15.6 percent in terms of value to USD10.7 billion compared to the same period of the last year.



The export-import coverage volume increased from 54 percent in the first ten months of 2023 to 76 percent in the same period of the current year.

