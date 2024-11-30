Sultan bin Tahnoon: Martyr’s Day – A Profound Symbol of Sacrifice and Unity

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, has reaffirmed the profound significance of Martyr’s Day as a solemn and cherished occasion that embodies the unwavering sacrifices of the UAE’s heroic martyrs. These courageous individuals have become eternal symbols of loyalty, devotion, and an unyielding commitment to defending the homeland and its timeless values.



His Excellency emphasized:

Martyr’s Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it is a poignant reminder of the ideals for which our martyrs lived and sacrificed. It reflects the unparalleled strength of our national unity and the deep sense of belonging that binds the people of the UAE together. This day serves as an enduring call to honor their legacy by upholding the values they stood for—loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice for the homeland.”



Sheikh Sultan further highlighted the importance of Martyr’s Day as an opportunity to inspire future generations, urging the youth of the UAE to draw lessons from the heroic sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs. He called on the younger generation to embrace these values, dedicating themselves to the service of the UAE and contributing to its ambitious vision and enduring prosperity.



Martyr’s Day remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s identity, fostering a spirit of unity and reverence for those who have laid down their lives to protect the nation’s sovereignty and principles.



