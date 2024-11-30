RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre celebrates first anniversary with a year of milestones and community impact

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 29 November 2024: RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre recently celebrated its first anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to simplify the visa process and enhance community wellness. In its inaugural year, the centre served over 40,000 customers, achieving remarkable operational benchmarks such as walk-in service handling times of less than 10 minutes for new visa applicants and less than 5 minutes for renewal clients. It also achieved a client satisfaction rate of 82% and an outstanding 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews.

Since its launch, the RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre has been a key facility for clients and community members seeking efficient and seamless visa-related health services. Its offerings include medical fitness checks, Emirates ID biometrics, embassy and travel medical examinations, visa typing, health card issuance and renewal, and vaccinations—all designed to deliver convenience under one roof.

The centre also emerged at the forefront of public health awareness by organising free wellness initiatives every month. These initiatives included breast cancer screenings, flu vaccines, fitness check-ups, eye and skin examinations, children’s dental and vision screenings, heart and diabetes health assessments and Pilates sessions. These efforts reflect the centre’s dedication to promoting preventive healthcare and well-being across Ras Al Khaimah.

During the anniversary celebration, RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre expressed its gratitude to the healthcare professionals, government authorities, and partners whose support has been integral to its success. Their collaborative efforts have enabled the centre to deliver exceptional services and positively impact the community.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad shared: “This milestone is not just a celebration of our achievements but a reflection of the trust the community has placed in us. At RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre, we focus on providing efficient, accessible, and reliable services that simplify visa-related health procedures for everyone. We aim to ensure a smooth and supportive experience for our clients while also promoting holistic healthcare through our wellness initiatives. The readiness of our team to serve and our simplified processes are at the heart of what we do. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and introducing even more impactful partnerships and programmes that benefit the residents of Ras Al Khaimah and strengthen our bond with the community.”

Building on a year of significant achievements, RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre has established itself as a cornerstone of healthcare and convenience in Ras Al Khaimah. As a one-stop shop for visa-related medical services, the centre simplifies essential processes while prioritising community well-being. It continues to provide accessible, efficient, and high-quality services, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for residents and businesses alike.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre is committed to driving further innovation and efficiency in its services. Key initiatives for the future include introducing urgent medical services with results delivered in under 30 minutes and streamlining Emirates ID issuance to be completed within 1 hour, reducing client visits to just one.

Building on a year of significant achievements, RAKEZ Medical Fitness Centre continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare and convenience. As a trusted partner to residents and businesses, the centre remains dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and high-quality services, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of well-being in Ras Al Khaimah.

MENAFN30112024004948011424ID1108940926