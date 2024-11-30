Dubai Customs Marks UAE's 53Rd Eid Al Etihad (Union Day) With Vibrant Celebrations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 29 November 2024: Dubai marked the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad (Union Day) on Thursday, 28 November 2024, with celebrations held at its headquarters in Rashid and across its customs centers. The festivities reflected a sense of pride and national spirit, honoring the remarkable achievements of the UAE since its founding. The event featured a rich program of activities that embodied the essence of unity and promoted national identity, attended by a large number of employees and customers.



The celebrations included traditional and artistic performances, along with engaging competitions that showcased the UAE's rich cultural diversity. Craft workshops were also organized, such as planting the symbolic Ghaf tree and pottery making. Employees received unique gifts, including pearls through a traditional oyster opening activity. Participants also collaborated on completing a collective art piece featuring portraits of the founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid.



A special photography corner hosted a photo-matching contest, while a heritage museum displayed a collection of historical artefacts, adding a distinctive touch to the occasion. The celebration also featured an array of Emirati traditional dishes, including live cooking and authentic sweets.



Eid Al Etihad is not merely an occasion for celebration but a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey of the UAE, laid by its founding fathers, which has led to unparalleled achievements across all sectors. As a key player in the UAE's governmental framework, Dubai Customs remains committed to contributing to a sustainable future by driving economic growth while safeguarding the community through its vital role in border and customs security.



Dubai Customs also reaffirms its dedication to supporting the visionary leadership's ambitions for a progressive and sustainable nation. Eid Al Etihad celebration embodies the highest values of unity and giving, honoring the legacy of the founding leaders. It stands as a renewed commitment to teamwork, national service, and continuing achievements that position the UAE among the world's leading nations.

