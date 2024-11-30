Irish Cuisines Delight Guests At The 2Nd Irish Film Festival Of India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The second edition of the Irish Festival of India at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City added a special touch this year with a unique showcase of traditional Irish cuisine, presented by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The festival, a celebration of Irish cinema and culture, was further enriched by the introduction of authentic Irish flavors, delighting attendees and honoring the essence of Ireland.



The distinguished guests included Raymond Mullen, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Mike Berry from Universal Studios, celebrated actor and filmmaker Nileish Malhotra from Mumbai, Dr. Neeraj K Sharma, Consul General of Palau, and Siraz Zaidi, an actor and filmmaker from Dublin. These esteemed individuals sampled the Irish dishes, which were specially prepared for the occasion, bringing an authentic taste of Ireland to the Indian audience.



Festival attendees were pleasantly surprised by the presence of Irish cuisine at the event. The culinary offerings were a delightful addition to the cinematic experience, as the audience relished the flavors of Ireland, complementing the cultural immersion brought by the film screenings. The food received high praise not only for its taste but also for the thoughtful presentation, which captured the spirit of Irish hospitality and culinary tradition.



“Events like this allow us to explore and appreciate different cultures in their entirety. We are thrilled to offer Irish cinema enthusiasts not only exceptional films but also a culinary experience that reflects Ireland's rich cultural heritage,” remarked Dr. Marwah.



The Irish Film Festival of India, organized by the Indo-Ireland Film and Cultural Forum in association with the Embassy of Ireland in India and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, continues to serve as a bridge of cultural exchange, providing Indian audiences with an immersive experience of Irish culture through cinema, cuisine, and more.



