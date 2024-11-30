5 People Booked For Misbehaving With Teachers, Students In Jammu School
Date
11/30/2024 12:08:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.
According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.
This decisive action underscores the police's commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted.
Read Also
Trouble-monger Booked After Circulating Hateful Posts On Social Media In J&K's Doda: Police
10 OGWs Arrested In Major Crackdown In J&K's Kathua
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30112024000215011059ID1108940814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.