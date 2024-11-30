'Pakistan ISI Agents Seeking...': Gujarat Man Caught For Sharing Coast Guard Secrets On Whatsapp, Facebook For ₹200 A Day
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a startling development, the Gujarat unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual worker for allegedly sharing sensitive information regarding the movement of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships with a Pakistani spy. The arrested man, identified as Dipesh Gohil, worked at the Okha port and was reportedly paid to send confidential details about the Coast Guard's vessels. Also Read
| China hack enabled vast spying on US officials Spy Network Exposed: Dipesh's Connection to Pakistan's Navy or ISI
According to officials, Dipesh had been in contact with a Pakistani agent who posed as a woman named "Sahima" on Facebook. After gaining Dipesh's trust, the agent moved their communication to WhatsApp. The spy asked him for specific information about the Coast Guard boat stationed at Okha port, which Dipesh was able to access easily due to his position at the port.
The Pakistan spy agent's true identity remains a mystery, but the connection to Pakistan's Navy or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is confirmed. "We received information that a man from Okha was sharing details about the Coast Guard boat with an agent of Pakistan's Navy or the ISI through WhatsApp . Following an investigation, we arrested Dipesh Gohil, a resident of Okha. The number Dipesh was in contact with was traced to Pakistan," said Gujarat ATS officer K Siddharth.
