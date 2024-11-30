Romania's Constitutional Court Delays Ruling On First-Round Election Annulment To December 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Nov 30 (IANS) Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) announced that it has delayed its ruling on the annulment of the first-round results of the November 24 presidential election to December 2.

The CCR on Friday said that a decision on the request by Cristian Terhes, a candidate in the election, to cancel the first-round results will be made on December 2 at 17:00 local time, following the completion of a nationwide recount of the more than 9.4 million votes cast, reports Xinhua news agency.

The recount, ordered by the CCR on Thursday, is being conducted by the Central Electoral Bureau and includes both valid and null ballots.

As a result, the campaign for the second round, initially scheduled to begin on November 29, has been put on hold pending the court's final decision.