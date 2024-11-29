From Reel To Real: Sci-Fi Movies Come To Life At The 2Nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo
Date
11/29/2024 9:00:56 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report org:
Technology and reality merge at the 2nd China Intl supply chain Expo, unlocking endless possibilities for every industry. Here, sci-fi movies are actually becoming a reality! Let's explore it together with Vivi.
Continue Reading
Technology and reality merge at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo, unlocking endless possibilities for every industry. Here, sci-fi movies are actually becoming a reality! Let's explore it together with Vivi.
From Reel to Real: Sci-fi Movies Come to Life at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo
SOURCE org
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108940625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.