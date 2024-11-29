Brookfield Infrastructure Completes 30-Year Subordinated Note Offering

BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) today announced the closing of a of $300 million of Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due March 15, 2055 (the“notes”).

The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 6.750% until March 15, 2030 and thereafter will be reset every five years at an annual rate equal to the five-year U.S. treasury rate, plus a spread of 2.453%; provided, that the interest rate during any five-year interest period will not reset below 6.750%. Brookfield Infrastructure intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The notes were issued by Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure, and are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Brookfield Infrastructure and certain of its other subsidiaries.

BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

