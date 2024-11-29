Cleanspark Executives To Discuss Fiscal Full Year 2024 Financial Results Via Webcast
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's bitcoin Miner®, will discuss its fiscal full year 2024 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST on Monday, December 2, 2024. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on December 2, 2024.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play Bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset – Bitcoin – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at .
Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Moore
702-989-7693
[email protected]
Media Contact
Eleni Stylianou
702-989-7694
[email protected]
