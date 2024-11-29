Expanded Tradeshow And Association Involvement Increase C2 Revenue And Profitability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Capital in the assembly of a C2 Management team of employees to attend a larger number of tradeshows and join a larger number of associations in the last 2 years is paying off for the rapidly growing Mid-Atlantic reuse and recycle firm.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Joining and attending the many different and new associations and shows has been a very carefully monitored formula for us, because we want to be able to not only sustain involvement in anything we join but also be able to assess its impact," says C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen. "There is no question that the teams we have in place to service our industry memberships and attendance are enhancing our reputation and bringing in new business."

( )

C2 Industry Outreach and Business Development Executive Wally Greeves has seen positive results for the company from its record level attendance at various industry trade shows and events and sees every reason these will increase in 2025. He looks forward to increasing strategic partnerships through more sponsorship and speaking engagements.

Revenue growth and profitability are a direct result of the growing number of strategic relationships with other

recyclers and corporate clients C2 is engaging with because of escalating industry participation. Its certification to Appendix D of R2v3 has paved the way for profitable relationships with other recyclers that utilize C2 for specialty equipment like medical, lab, testing, and industrial equipment.

C2 Industry Outreach and Business Development executive Wally Greeves maintains partnership with other recyclers will continue to grow. "Attending these conferences with the dual agenda of meeting corporate attendees but also partnering with the exhibitors that are there gives us a wider development playing field," says Greeves. "We have established promising new relationships with other exhibitors at recent less well attended events because of this versatility in our business plan."

Sponsorship of the E-Scrap Conference this year by the newly invented C2 on-site hard drive destruction device ShredBox was an outstanding opportunity for the company to showcase the product just entering the manufacturing phase of its development, but the outreach team was also in place to further strategic partnerships. "The interactive exposure for ShredBox as a sponsor at E-Scrap during a time we are just beginning to roll out units for purchase was outstanding, says C2 ShredBox Director Jacob Allen, "and the team was also right there to make sure we explored every other exhibitor as a potential partner."

Recent membership in the Investment Recovery Association and exhibition at its 2024 Tempe Arizona tradeshow have resulted in strategic partnerships noteworthy enough for C2 to make further commitment to advertising and promotional investment with the entity. "Our niche strength in handling specialty equipment, along with our willingness to transparently partner with others in our industry to service clients, is attractive to large corporations that understand their equipment stream needs more than just one company to look after it," says CEO Hansen.

Sponsorship of ITAD Summit and attendance at the recently formed E-Summit by Seri were also successful events for the Berryville, Virginia-based company, and C2 plans to repeat a lot of this blueprint in 2025.

C2 Director of Operations Nick Fitzgerald has never been more comfortable with the level of industry involvement the company is committing to and is also extremely excited about the team in place to take advantage of it. "We have always been cautious when getting involved with new organizations in the past," says Fitzgerald, "but never have I felt this confident about the team we are fielding at these events. We are seeing a higher quality of material coming in because of these relationships. Bottom-line results like these ensure that we will continue to invest the resources necessary to maintain and take advantage of every one of these associations we are joining and tradeshows we are attending."

Check out our website at

Follow us at Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter

SOURCE C2 Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED