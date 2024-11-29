Customs Manager Ltd Chooses Customs Declarations UK For Customs Declarations Filings After Evaluating Top Customs Software Providers In The UK!

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – Customs Manager Ltd., a distinguished consultancy company on customs, export controls, and sanctions compliance, has announced its decision to partner with Customs Declarations UK as its preferred for submitting customs declarations in the UK! This announcement follows a rigorous six-months evaluation process conducted by Arne Mielken, Managing Director of Customs Manager Ltd., which involved an in-depth assessment of the leading UK-based customs software solutions.

Arne Mielken– Leading Expert in Customs and International Trade

Arne Mielken is a performance-driven business leader and a recognised authority in Customs and International Trade, with a proven track record of delivering excellence in fast-paced, highly regulated environments. His sharp attention to detail, consummate accuracy, and exceptional analytical acumen have established him as one of the most respected figures in the customs industry across the UK and the European Union.

Arne is the founder and Managing Director of Customs Manager Ltd; and has held esteemed positions in the past as Vice President of The Institute of Export & International Trade, Head of Customs at Lidl, Director of Global Trade Management of E2open, and Senior Manager of Amber Road, to name a few.

In his evaluation, Arne Mielken highlighted the exceptional user experience, responsiveness, and efficiency of Customs Declarations UK, underscoring the platform's unique commitment to simplifying the customs declarations filing process. "After a comprehensive hands-on review, it became clear that Customs Declarations UK stands out as the ideal partner.“Customs Declarations UK platform not only simplifies the complexities of customs declarations but also embodies a human touch rarely seen in this industry,” said Mielken.“The responsiveness of their team, led by CEO Jawahir Lal Lund, has been invaluable. Their proactive support, coupled with an intuitive interface that reduces filing time by nearly 50%, made it an easy choice to select Customs Declarations UK; as my preferred Customs submissions software."

Customs Declarations UK is a cloud-based platform designed to streamline import and export filings in the UK. It provides users with a step-by-step guided experience, simplifying code selections and error handling. The platform's innovative features, such as automated drop-down menus for HS and commodity codes, ensure users can complete declarations accurately and quickly, reducing common filing errors and rejections. "Our platform is built with our customers in mind," said Jawahir Lal Lund, CEO of Customs Declarations UK. "We are here to make the customs filing process as seamless as possible, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations while we support their compliance needs."

One aspect that particularly impressed Arne Mielken was the accessibility of support. He shared,“With my previous provider, setup was cumbersome, and support was distant. In contrast, Customs Declarations UK had me fully onboarded and filing within minutes. The team's commitment to checking in with clients and ensuring a smooth experience is truly refreshing. It's a partnership that I can trust, knowing they value compliance and accuracy as much as I do."

Jawahir Lal Lund echoed the sentiment, adding,“We pride ourselves on being accessible and adaptable. Our approach is to listen closely to our clients and make meaningful improvements based on their feedback. Arne's input has been invaluable, and we are excited to continue enhancing our platform to serve the needs of UK businesses with the highest standards.”

With over 55,000 declarations managed in recent years, Customs Declarations UK continues to evolve, introducing additional functionalities such as safety and security modules to file with S&SGB and ICS2, and Transit module to file with NCTS-5, creating a comprehensive customs management suite. Both Arne and Jawahir look forward to a collaborative journey, supporting each other's growth while providing UK businesses with the tools they need to navigate the customs landscape effectively.

About Customs Manager Ltd.

Customs Manager Ltd. is a consultancy company; specializing in customs, export controls, and sanctions compliance. The company assists businesses with the complexities of customs regulations, helping them to stay compliant and efficient in international trade.

About Customs Declarations UK

Customs Declarations UK is a leading platform in customs filing solutions, offering a simplified, user-focused approach to import and export declarations. The platform's intuitive interface and robust support services empower businesses to efficiently manage their customs requirements.





