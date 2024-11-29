Sumexus Introduces Disabled Transport Services For Social Events Across North Texas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, USA – Sumexus, a leading provider of accessible services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Disabled for Social Events offering, designed to make attending social gatherings, community events, and celebrations easier for individuals with disabilities across North Texas. This new service ensures that people with mobility challenges can enjoy social occasions with greater independence, safety, and convenience.



Sumexus has long been committed to providing accessible, reliable, and affordable transportation for medical appointments, and with the launch of its new disabled transport services for social events, the company is now extending its mission to support social engagement for the disabled community. Whether it's attending a family reunion, a wedding, a concert, or a local community festival, Sumexus is making it possible for individuals with disabilities to participate fully in life's celebrations.



Making Social Inclusion a Reality



"Social inclusion is at the heart of a thriving community, and everyone deserves to participate in the events that matter to them," said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus. "Our new disabled transport services are designed to ensure that people with disabilities can enjoy the same experiences as everyone else. We believe that accessibility should extend beyond medical care to encompass every aspect of life, including the ability to engage with friends, family, and the community."



The newly expanded service offers specially equipped vehicles designed to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility aids. The fleet includes wheelchair-accessible vans and sedans with ramps and lifts, as well as securement systems to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. Sumexus also offers assistance from trained drivers and attendants, providing added peace of mind for passengers and their families.



Access to a Wide Range of Social Events



Sumexus' disabled transport service is available for a broad range of social events across North Texas. Whether it's a family gathering, a local festival, or even a night out at a concert or theater performance, Sumexus ensures that individuals with disabilities can enjoy their social lives without worrying about transportation. With a simple booking process, Sumexus makes it easy for individuals and families to arrange safe and comfortable transport to events, allowing them to focus on enjoying the occasion instead of stressing about accessibility issues.



“We understand how important it is for people with disabilities to remain connected to their social circles and participate in the activities they enjoy,” said Godfrey Odubassa.“By offering specialized transportation for social events, we're helping to bridge the gap between healthcare-related mobility needs and the ability to live a vibrant, fulfilling life.”



Affordable and Flexible Options



Sumexus is committed to keeping the service affordable and accessible to all. The company works closely with local agencies, insurance providers, and nonprofits to ensure that individuals who qualify for assistance can access affordable transport options. Sumexus also offers competitive pricing for private customers who do not have insurance coverage for transportation to social events.



"We want to make sure that financial constraints don't prevent anyone from participating in important social occasions," added Godfrey Odubassa. "Our pricing is designed to be competitive and transparent, and we're proud to offer flexible scheduling to meet the needs of our passengers."



Expanding Social Accessibility Across North Texas



Sumexus plans to expand its disabled transport services for social events to even more cities and regions in North Texas in the coming months, aiming to reach a broader population of individuals who could benefit from these services. The goal is to continue breaking down barriers to accessibility, making social events and community activities an inclusive experience for all Texans.



About Sumexus



Sumexus is a leading provider of non-emergency medical and disabled transportation services across North Texas in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield. Dedicated to improving access to care, social events, and community engagement, Sumexus offers a fleet of wheelchair-accessible vehicles designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals with mobility challenges. Whether for medical appointments or social gatherings, Sumexus strives to ensure that transportation is never a barrier to participation.



Press Contact:



Godfrey Odubassa

Managing Member



Sumexus LLC

817-997-4733

...



Company :-Sumexus

User :- Rosario Berry

Email :...

Phone :-817-997-4733

Mobile:- 817-997-4733

Url :-