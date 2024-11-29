Handball: Al-Salmiya Defeats Al-Tadamon 39-17, Khaitan Beats Al-Yarmouk 34-31

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- In the tenth week of the general preliminary Kuwaiti handball league for the 2024-2025 season, Al-Salmiya reclaimed the league lead by decisively defeating Al-Tadamon with a score of 39-17.

This victory puts Al-Salmiya tied with Al-Arabi at the top of the standings, with both teams now having 14 points. Al-Salmiya showcased its dominance from the beginning, leading 23-10 at halftime and maintaining its momentum throughout the second half, while Al-Tadamon remains without a win this season.

Khaitan continued its positive streak in another match by edging out Al-Yarmouk 34-31, marking their second consecutive victory. Khaitan took control early with a solid first-half performance, leading 20-15, and secured their eighth point in the league.

Other notable results from the week included Al-Qurain's 35-28 win over Al-Fahaheel and Al-Arabi's 29-20 victory against Al-Qadisiyah week's matches will conclude on Tuesday with exciting matchups featuring Al-Sahel versus Al-Nasr, Burgan against Kazma, and Al-Sulaibikhat taking on Kuwait. (end)

