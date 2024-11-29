First Greenfield Refinery In A Decade To Come In Pachpadra, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN)

In a significant milestone, India is set to inaugurate its first greenfield integrated complex in nearly a decade.



The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL), located in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, is poised to commence operations soon, with pre-commissioning activities already underway.



The facility is expected to generate incremental annual demand of up to 9 million metric tonnes (mt).

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, holding equity stakes of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.



Designed to process over 83 per cent imported medium-grade crude, the refinery will diversify its crude basket with Russian Urals, Arabian, and Basrah grades.



Advanced configurations, including vacuum distillation, delayed coker, and petro-fluid catalytic cracking units, will enable it to handle heavier crude grades.

The refinery is expected to cater to northern India, a region facing a deficit in refined products. It will produce Euro 6-grade diesel, gasoline, and petrochemicals such as polypropylene, butadiene, and polyethylene, reducing reliance on imports.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the facility as the "jewel of the desert," emphasising its role in job creation and bolstering India's petrochemical sector. The refinery is strategically positioned to support India's surging oil demand, which is projected to surpass China's in the coming years.

The HRRL project, incorporated in 2013, faced delays due to pandemic-related disruptions and escalating costs from rising commodity prices. It marks India's first standalone refinery since the Paradip Refinery by Indian Oil Corporation in 2016.

Experts see the HRRL refinery as a critical component of India's energy security strategy. Abhishek Ranjan of S&P Global Commodity Insights highlighted its potential to enhance the domestic supply chain while complementing India's broader efforts under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

As India strives for economic growth and reduced import dependency, the HRRL refinery stands as a testament to the nation's ambitions in energy and industrial development.

