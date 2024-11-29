India's Start-Up Ecosystem Rebounds With Infusion Of $9.2 Billion VC Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN)

India's start-up landscape is experiencing a robust resurgence, attracting USD 9.2 billion in venture capital (VC) funding during the first ten months of 2024.

This marks a substantial 44.4 per cent year-on-year growth from USD 6.4 billion recorded during the same period in 2023, indicating renewed investor confidence in the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A report by data analytics firm GlobalData reveals that the number of VC funding deals in India increased by 5.8 per cent in the period, totalling 984 transactions. This growth underscores India's emergence as a critical global hub for innovation and start-up activity.

The rebound has been driven by a series of high-profile funding rounds, with some of the largest deals including quick-commerce platform Zepto, which raised USD 665 million in June and an additional USD 340 million in August.



Other notable deals include USD 300 million secured by social commerce platform Meesho, USD 216 million raised by healthcare start-up PharmEasy, USD 210 million by ed-tech company PhysicsWallah, and USD 178.4 million by beauty and personal care retailer Purplle.

“Investor confidence seems to be reviving as the country demonstrates significant improvement in VC funding activity compared to peer countries.



The strong performance in both deal volume and value highlights its attractiveness as a thriving start-up ecosystem,” noted Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData.

Experts attribute this growth to India's dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, robust digital infrastructure, and the increasing global recognition of its potential for sustained economic expansion.



The surge comes despite global economic headwinds that have impacted venture funding in many regions.

“With strong funding rounds and a notable increase in activity, India is well-positioned to maintain its status as one of the top global destinations for venture capital,” Bose added.

As India's start-up ecosystem continues to grow, the renewed investor interest signals optimism about the nation's capacity to lead in areas such as technology, e-commerce, and healthcare innovation, cementing its position as a leader in the global start-up arena.

(KNN Bureau)