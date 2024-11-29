RAI Industries Association Partners With ITI To Connect Students With Employment Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) Sonepat, Nov 29 (KNN) The Rai Industries Association, under the leadership of President Rakesh Chhabra, successfully conducted a collaborative job fair today in partnership with ITI (Industrial Training Institute), providing significant employment opportunities for local students.

The event, held at the association's office located in HSIIDC, Rai, demonstrated a robust connection between educational institutions and local industry.

Approximately 70 students participated in the job fair, which aimed to bridge the gap between vocational training and employment.

Of the participants, 60 students were successfully appointed to positions within local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Chhabra noted that for the third consecutive year, all students at ITI had secured apprenticeships. He highlighted that roles such as Computer Operators, CNC Operators, and other positions had been offered to the participants.

“All students who expressed interest in working within Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were successfully employed,” he emphasised.

The event specifically sought to fill 168 apprenticeship positions across various manufacturing and industrial sectors.

This job fair underscores the Rai Industries Association's commitment to supporting local talent development and providing meaningful career pathways for vocational students.

By facilitating direct connections between educational institutions and local industries, the event highlights the important role of collaborative initiatives in addressing employment challenges and supporting regional economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)